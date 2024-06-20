Junis (shoulder) will be activated from the 60-day injured list this weekend in San Diego but could be used in relief initially, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Officially, the Brewers are saying Junis' role is TBD. However, they've already listed their four probable pitchers for the weekend and his name is not included. Junis could still rejoin the rotation eventually, perhaps as soon as next week, but Carlos F. Rodriguez is getting another start Saturday. The right-handed Junis threw four innings in a simulated game earlier this week, so he's stretched out for a possible long relief appearance this weekend.