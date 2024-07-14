The Brewers selected Kuhnel's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Milwaukee designated southpaw Dallas Keuchel for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for Kuhnel, who will join the Brewers for the second time this season. Kuhnel's previous stint with Milwaukee lasted just one day, as he was called up from Nashville on June 25 before being designated for assignment a day later and eventually accepting an outright assignment back to the Triple-A club.