Kuhnel signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Tuesday.

Kuhnel was assigned to Triple-A Nashville after signing with Milwaukee, and the affiliate wasted little time in putting him to work. He appeared out of the bullpen Tuesday in Nashville's 13-9 loss to Gwinnett, covering one inning and striking out two while allowing two earned runs on two hits and one walk. Prior to joining Milwaukee, Kuhnel spent time in the big leagues this season with Houston, giving up four earned runs over two innings in his lone relief appearance.