Payamps agreed to a one-year, $2.995 million contract with the Brewers on Thursday, avoiding arbitration Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Payamps gave up just three runs (two earned) in 21 innings over the final two months of the 2024 regular season, allowing him to finish the year with a 3.05 ERA and 0.97 WHIP. With Devin Williams now in the Bronx, Trevor Megill is likely the Brewers' new go-to option for saves, though Payamps may be asked to handle the ninth inning several times over the course of the season.