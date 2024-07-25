Payamps picked up his fifth save of the season Wednesday against the Cubs, pitching a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts.

Brewers closer Trevor Megill had pitched two of the previous three days leading up to Wednesday's game, resulting in Payamps coming on for the ninth inning. The 30-year-old held his own, striking out two batters while not allowing a baserunner. With Devin Williams on the cusp of a return and Trevor Megill still in the mix, save chances for Payamps will be few and far between moving forward. The right-hander owns a 4.14 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP while converting five of seven save chances this season.