Brewers' Nathan Kirby: Throwing this spring

Kirby (neck/rib) is throwing live batting practice sessions, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Kirby missed all of the 2019 season after undergoing thoracic outlet surgery and then fracturing a rib, but he has been able to get up on the mound this spring. Injuries have been the name of the game for Kirby, who has appeared in just 32 minor-league games since being selected 40th overall in 2015. In an effort to keep him healthy, the Brewers will use Kirby exclusively as a reliever moving forward.

