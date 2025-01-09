Mears and the Brewers avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $963,000 contract Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Mears began the 2024 regular season with the Rockies but was traded to the Brewers in late July in exchange for Bradley Blalock and Yujanyer Herrera. Mears made 11 appearances out of the bullpen for Milwaukee before going on the 15-day injured list in late August due to right forearm inflammation. He returned for the end of the regular season and appeared in Game 1 and 3 of the National League Wild-Card round against the Mets, during which he struck out three batters across 2.1 scoreless innings.