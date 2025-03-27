The Brewers placed Mears (illness) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Mears resumed pitching in minor-league games on the back fields of camp before spring training came to a close, but the reliever will open the season on the IL since he didn't have enough time to get fully ramped up after being set back by a stomach bug earlier in March. He'll be eligible for activation beginning April 8 and should be ready to join the Milwaukee bullpen at or around that date.
More News
-
Brewers' Nick Mears: Pitching in minors game Monday•
-
Brewers' Nick Mears: Will open season on IL•
-
Brewers' Nick Mears: Opening Day not guaranteed•
-
Brewers' Nick Mears: Back in camp after illness•
-
Brewers' Nick Mears: Dealing with illness•
-
Brewers' Nick Mears: Avoids arbitration with Milwaukee•