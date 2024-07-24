Megill allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Cubs.

Pitching for the third time in four days, Megill was able to work around a leadoff single to pick up his 20th save of the campaign. The right-hander has allowed multiple runs in two of his last four outings, though those struggles are yet to cost him his share of the high-leverage duties. He's at a 2.41 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 40:8 K:BB through 33.2 innings this season. Devin Williams (back) is going through a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville, so Megill's run as the Brewers' closer could be nearing an end, though he's pitched well enough to potentially make this a committee situation if Williams needs to be eased in after a lengthy absence.