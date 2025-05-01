Megill notched a save against the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing one hit and issuing one walk while striking out two batters over one scoreless inning.

Megill inherited a two-run lead when he entered in the ninth frame. He allowed a one-out bunt single and issued a two-out free pass but also struck out two and induced a groundout to finish off the save. Megill allowed three runs in a blown save against Arizona on April 12 but has otherwise been very effective, surrendering just one earned run while registering an 11:2 K:BB over eight innings across his other 10 appearances combined.