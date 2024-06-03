Carlson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

Carlson started in right field in each of the Cardinals' three games in Philadelphia over the weekend, going 1-for-9 with a walk. Though the Cardinals have an opening in the outfield while Lars Nootbaar (oblique) is out indefinitely, the team will get Brendan Donovan (neck) back from a three-game absence Monday. Donovan is starting in left field and will be joined in the outfield by Mike Siani and Alec Burleson, who could continue to play ahead of the switch-hitting Carlson against right-handed pitching.