The Orioles signed Carlson to a one-year, $975,000 contract Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

He'll earn an additional $25,000 if he gets to 200 plate appearances. Carlson was non-tendered by the Rays earlier this offseason after finishing the 2024 season with an ugly .209/.287/.277 batting line over 96 contests between St. Louis and Tampa Bay. The switch hitter has had just one healthy and productive season in the majors and that was his rookie year back in 2021. However, Carlson is still just 26 and has hit .285/.361/.431versus left-handed pitching, so he could be a useful short-side platoon bat for the Orioles.