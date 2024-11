Carlson was non-tendered by the Rays on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Carlson was dealt to the Rays at the trade deadline and posted a .615 OPS, which was an improvement from his first half of the season with the Cardinals. Given his pedigree, and because he's still only 26 years old, Carlson will likely get a big-league deal. However, his career 94 wRC+ and .304 wOBA likely mean he'll struggle to find regular playing time without showing improvement at the plate.