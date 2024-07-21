Leahy recorded his first career save in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader split with Atlanta, giving up a hit and striking out two over two scoreless innings.

The 27-year-old righty was called up to be the 27th man for the twin bill, and he surprisingly got the nod in a high-leverage spot with St. Louis winning 6-5 in the eighth inning. When the Cards tacked on three more runs in the top of the ninth. manager Oliver Marmol elected to leave Leahy on the mound to clean things up. He hasn't pitched badly during his time on the big-league roster this season, posting a 3.90 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB through 32.1 innings over 19 appearances, but Leahy's likely headed back to Triple-A Memphis despite this performance.