Lynn (3-3) allowed a run on four hits over 6.2 innings Monday, striking out five and earning a win over Atlanta.

Lynn turned in four shutout frames before coughing up a solo homer to Austin Riley in the fifth inning but was otherwise nearly untouchable. It was a much-needed rebound for Lynn as he registered an unsightly 7.90 ERA over 13.2 innings in his previous three outings. He earned his first win since May 21 with his longest outing since April 16. Lynn lowered his season ERA to 3.86 with a 78:30 through 16 starts. His next outing is lined up to be at home against the Reds.