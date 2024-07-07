Nootbaar (oblique) said he has finished his rehab assignment with Triple-A Springfield and is heading to St. Louis, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports. It's unclear if Nootbaar will join the Cardinals in Washington D.C. or wait for the team to return Tuesday.

Nootbaar had a postgame phone call with Cardinals manager Oli Marmol on Saturday to determine whether or not the outfielder was ready to return from his assignment, which resulted in Nootbaar being brought back from Springfield. The Cardinals are finishing up a road series with the Nationals on Monday before returning to St. Louis for a five-game homestand. However, it's unknown at this point if Nootbaar will join the team before they return home.