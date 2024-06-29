Gray (9-5) took the loss against the Reds on Saturday, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk with six strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Gray allowed two runs in the third inning then endured a rough fifth frame, loading the bases and yielding a run on an error by Nolan Arenado. He was pulled after the error at 92 pitches, and each of the three inherited runners came around to score before the end of the frame. Gray generated a solid 14 swinging strikes on 92 pitches but failed to complete five innings for just the second time in 15 starts this season. On the year, the 34-year-old owns a stellar 2.98 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 109:23 K:BB over 87.2 innings and lines up to face the Nationals next week.