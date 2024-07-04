Edman (wrist) will take live batting practice on Friday and Saturday at Double-A Springfield, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

If that goes well, Edman should be cleared to begin a rehab assignment with Springfield. Edman was recently set back a few days by a sprained ankle, but that appears to be a non-issue now. The Cardinals had been hoping to get Edman back prior to the All-Star break, but it's possible the little hiccup with the ankle last week will convince the club to push Edman's return back until the start of the second half. He's been out all season while recovering from wrist surgery.