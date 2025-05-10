Edman (ankle) has experienced discomfort running in a straight line, but he is scheduled to participate in live at-bats next week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Edman is working through a right ankle injury that landed him on the 10-day injured list April 30. He isn't recovering as quickly as once hoped, and it appears he'll remain on the IL beyond this weekend's road series against Arizona. Hyeseong Kim and Miguel Rojas should continue to see additional work at the keystone for as long as Edman is sidelined.