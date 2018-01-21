Colby Lewis: Announces retirement

Lewis announced Friday that he has ended his playing career and has accepted a position in the Rangers' front office, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Lewis, 38, spent 11 seasons in the majors with the Rangers, Tigers and Athletics, with nine of those years coming in Texas. He wraps up his career with a 77-72 record, 4.47 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 233 appearances (195 starts).