The Cubs agreed to terms on a one-year, $5 million contract with Rea on Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The deal also includes a club option for 2026. The Brewers declined Rea's $5.5 million club option for 2025 back in November, but between his $1 million buyout and new deal with the Cubs, he'll wind up with a little more than had the option been picked up. Rea posted a 4.29 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 32 regular-season appearances (27 starts), but he had a 3.70 ERA through the end of August before a rough September. The Cubs already have at least five starters that are probably better than Rea, so he might pitch in long relief initially.