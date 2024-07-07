The Cubs placed Brewer on the 60-day injured list Sunday with a fractured left hand, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The 31-year-old suffered the injury when he punched the dugout wall with his left (non-throwing) hand after being removed from Saturday's contest. Brewer gave up three runs (one earned) over two-thirds of an inning, which capped a five-appearance stretch during which he allowed seven earned runs in five frames. He'll now be sidelined through at least early September.