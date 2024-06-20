Brewer worked around two walks to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and earn the save in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Giants.

Brewer just returned from the injured list last week and he's possibly already moved up the bullpen hierarchy. Regular closer Hector Neris has allowed seven earned runs over his last three appearances with two blown saves, including in Monday's contest. The veteran Neris may have simply been getting some rest, and there's been no official word that the team is making a change, but this is a situation worth monitoring. Brewer would of course see a jump in fantasy value if he starts getting regular save opportunities.