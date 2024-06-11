The Cubs reinstated Brewer (back) from the injured list Tuesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Since landing on the IL in mid-May, Brewer has appeared in three rehab games at Triple-A Iowa, allowing one earned run in four innings while striking out six batters and walking three. The 31-year-old owns a 3.09 ERA and 1.11 WHIP through 11.2 big-league frames this season and should return to a middle relief role now that he's healthy. Ben Brown (neck) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.