The Cubs have selected Gray with the 93rd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The Arkansas commit from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 190 pounds. A lefty pitcher, Gray throws a low-to-mid-90s fastball that plays up in the zone, mixing that with an above-average curveball and a slider and changeup. He does suffer from inconsistent mechanics and struggles with control as a result.