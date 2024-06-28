The Cubs recalled Roberts from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

With Keegan Thompson (ribs) headed for the injured list, Roberts will now join the big-league squad for the first time since 2022. He missed the entire 2023 campaign and the first couple of months of the 2024 season as a result of Tommy John surgery. However, he has not allowed a run in 13.1 innings with Iowa this year and owns an 18:6 K:BB. He'll likely work in middle relief while with Chicago.