The Cubs selected Workman with the 10th pick in the Rule 5 draft Wednesday, JJ Cooper of Baseball America reports.

This is the portion of the draft where players selected are somewhat likely to be returned to their original team rather than stashed in the majors all season, and that may end up being the case with Workman. He is a good defender at third base and can handle second base and shortstop as well. Workman slashed .280/.366/.476 with 18 home runs, 30 steals and a 27.5 percent strikeout rate in 126 games at Double-A, but it's worth noting that Workman had logged 183 games at Double-A prior to 2024. He's heading into his age-25 season and has zero experience above Double-A, so he'll likely play sparingly for as long as the Cubs stash him in the majors.