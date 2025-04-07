Workman will start at third base and will bat ninth in Monday's game against the Rangers.

With Matt Shaw getting a day off, Workman will enter the lineup for just the second time in 13 games this season. A Rule 5 selection, Workman would have to be offered back to the Tigers if the Cubs aren't willing to keep him on the big-league roster all season. The Cubs remain intrigued by his long-term upside, but Workman is unlikely to see many opportunities in the infield unless one or two of Shaw, Nico Hoerner or Dansby Swanson misses extended time.