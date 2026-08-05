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Padres' Gage Workman: Joins big club

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Padres added Workman to the 26-man active roster ahead of Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Workman had been playing at Triple-A Toledo since the beginning of June, but he'll open his time in the Padres organization with the big club after he was acquired from the Tigers on Monday. The 26-year-old has seen time at second base, third base, shortstop and both corner-outfield spots between his stops in the majors and minors this season, so he'll offer the Padres some versatility off the bench.

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