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Tigers' Gage Workman: Taking seat for early game

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Workman is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Orioles.

Since getting called up from Triple-A Toledo on May 10, Workman has provided five extra-base hits (two home runs, three doubles), but he's batting just .188 overall and has struck out in 16 of his 32 plate appearances. Even with Detroit still down three everyday players in Gleyber Torres (oblique), Kerry Carpenter (shoulder) and Javier Baez (ankle), Workman may have to settle for a part-time role if his contact woes continue to persist.

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