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Padres' Gage Workman: Sent to San Diego

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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San Diego acquired Workman and Casey Mize from Detroit for Kash Mayfield and Jackson Wolf on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Workman finds a new home in San Diego after spending a majority of his season with Triple-A Toledo. Workman struggled in his brief time in the majors, recording just six hits in 38 plate appearances. The 26-year-old slashed .305/.366/.502 with 11 home runs, 51 RBI and 20 stolen bases in 363 plate appearances with Toledo this season. Workman will most likely report to Triple-A El Paso.

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