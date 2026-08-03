Padres' Gage Workman: Sent to San Diego

San Diego acquired Workman and Casey Mize from Detroit for Kash Mayfield and Jackson Wolf on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Workman finds a new home in San Diego after spending a majority of his season with Triple-A Toledo. Workman struggled in his brief time in the majors, recording just six hits in 38 plate appearances. The 26-year-old slashed .305/.366/.502 with 11 home runs, 51 RBI and 20 stolen bases in 363 plate appearances with Toledo this season. Workman will most likely report to Triple-A El Paso.