Workman could stick on the MLB roster once Nico Hoerner (forearm) returns, with Vidal Brujan getting bumped, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

The Rule 5 draft pick made Chicago's roster for its two-game set in Tokyo last week, and Sharma projects him as the favorite to stick around once Hoerner returns, which could be in time for the domestic opener later this week or soon after. In that scenario, Brujan could be designated for assignment, as he is out of minor-league options. If the Cubs prefer to keep Brujan and dump Workman, the latter would have to be returned to Detroit, where he spent the 2024 season.