Workman cleared waivers Wednesday and was returned to the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Since being selected by the Cubs in the Rule 5 Draft this offseason, Workman has slashed .188/.235/.250 in the majors and has been cast off the active rosters of both Chicago clubs. He'll now return to his original organization without a spot on the 40-man roster and presumably report to Triple-A Toledo and serve as organizational depth.