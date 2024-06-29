Taillon (4-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk over six innings Friday, striking out five and taking a loss against Milwaukee.

Taillon worked through three shutout frames before coughing up a grand slam to Jackson Chourio in the fourth inning. Taillon is now 1-2 over his last four starts despite registering a 2.16 ERA during that stretch. He's given up three or fewer earned runs in all but one of his 13 starts this season. Taillon owns a strong 3.03 ERA with a 58:17 K:BB through 74.1 frames this season. He's projected to face the Phillies at home next week.