Taillon (2-2) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs (five earned) on nine hits -- including four home runs -- and a walk over four innings as the Cubs were downed 7-2 by the Mets. He struck out four.

Francisco Lindor drove the third pitch he saw from Taillon into the right-field bullpen area at Citi Field to lead off the bottom of the first inning, setting the tone for the night. The veteran right-hander came into Friday having served up just six homers in his first seven starts of the season, while the outing snapped a streak of six straight outings in which he'd given up three runs or fewer. The stumble leaves Taillon with a 4.53 ERA despite a 1.17 WHIP and 35:9 K:BB through 43.2 innings, and he'll look to get back on track in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next week against the Marlins.