Berti signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Cubs on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

A calf injury limited Berti to just 25 regular-season games in 2024, during which he slashed .273/.342/.318 with six RBI and five stolen bases across 74 plate appearances with the Yankees. Assuming he stays healthy this season, the 35-year-old infielder has a path to regular playing time in Chicago, which is facing some uncertainty at third base. However, he'll likely face some competition during spring training in the form of top prospect Matt Shaw.