Merryweather (ribs) threw a live batting practice Saturday, and manager Craig Counsell said the 32-year-old right-hander will out out on rehab assignment with High-A South Bend next week, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Merryweather landed on the injured list April 7 with a right shoulder strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day IL 10 days later after additional testing revealed a rib stress fracture in his right back. He's been slowly working his way through baseball activities, and he'll likely need multiple rehab outings as he looks to return to the big club after the All-Star break.