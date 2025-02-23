Merryweather (knee) pitched a scoreless inning of relief in Saturday's Cactus League game against the White Sox. He allowed a hit and a walk.

Merryweather missed the majority of last season due to rib and knee injuries and ended up making only 15 appearances for the Cubs, with his last one coming on Aug. 25. While he likely won't be in the mix for saves in 2025 with Ryan Pressly and Porter Hodge around, it's encouraging just to see Merryweather back on the mound. He figures to work in middle relief and likely won't have a ton of fantasy appeal in most formats.