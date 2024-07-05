Steele (1-3) earned the win against the Angels on Friday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over nine innings.

Steele needed just 95 pitches to toss his first career complete game. The only blemish was an RBI single by Taylor Ward in the fifth, but the lefty responded by retiring 13 consecutive batters to seal his much overdue first win of the year. The 29-year-old has logged six straight quality starts and owns a 2.95 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 77:18 K:BB over 79.1 innings this season. He lines up for a road matchup with the Orioles next week.