Thompson picked up the save in Tuesday's 5-2 triumph over San Francisco. He pitched a scoreless inning with three strikeouts.

The Cubs right-hander wasted no time in gathering his fourth career save, requiring 15 pitches to fan three Giants hitters in the ninth inning. Thompson has a 4.30 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB over 14.2 innings this season. Although he earned the save this evening, don't expect saves chances to continue coming his way, as the back of the Chicago bullpen -- Hector Neris, Mark Leiter and Hayden Wesneski -- all pitched in Monday's loss.