Thompson agreed to a contract with the Cubs to avoid arbitration on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Thompson has bounced between Triple-A Iowa and the big leagues for the last two seasons, but he was effective out of the bullpen across 30.1 innings for the Cubs in 2024 by maintaining a 2.67 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. His control (14.2 BB%) will likely keep him from a high-leverage role, but he should contribute as a reliever in 2025.