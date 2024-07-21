Hendricks (2-8) allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two over five innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks.

Hendricks served up a solo shot to Alek Thomas and a two-run home run to Corbin Carroll in the fifth inning, and that was all for the scoring Saturday. This was just the second time Hendricks has given up a homer in six starts since he returned to the Cubs' rotation, but both instances have seen him yield two long balls. The right-hander is carrying a 6.69 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 52:24 K:BB through 75.1 innings over 18 appearances (13 starts) this year. He's projected for a road outing at Kansas City in his next appearance.