Shaw (personal) is expected to be back with the Cubs by Tuesday's series opener versus the Mets, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Shaw was absent from the lineup Sunday against the Reds, which is now understood to be the result of him attending the funeral of a friend. The 23-year-old has struggled to a .200 average with one home run, seven RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base over 55 at-bats in 18 games in September.