Manager Craig Counsell said after Wednesday's win over Toronto that Amaya was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Amaya needed to be carted off the field after stepping awkwardly on first base in the eighth inning. X-rays came back negative after the incident, but Counsell confirmed that the catcher's sprained ankle will be enough to force him back on the injured list just two days after returning from a significant oblique injury. Carson Kelly and Reese McGuire will likely resume splitting reps behind the plate while Amaya is out.