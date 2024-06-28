Ballesteros is hitting .394 with one home run in eight games since being promoted from Double-A Tennessee to Triple-A Iowa on June 18.

Most evaluators are low on Ballesteros' defense behind the plate, otherwise the 20-year-old would easily profile as Chicago's catcher of the future. He only threw out nine percent of base stealers this season at Double-A, and physically, the only big-league catcher he resembles is Alejandro Kirk. Ballesteros, who is listed at 5-foot-7, 195 pounds, is one of the most natural hitters in the minors. It's his premium hit tool and above-average power that will get him to the majors in some role, perhaps moving between catcher, first base and designated hitter.