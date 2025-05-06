Ballesteros is slashing .381/.437/.566 with four home runs, three steals and a 10.3 percent strikeout rate in 28 games for Triple-A Iowa.

Among qualified Triple-A hitters under 25, Ballesteros ranks second in wRC+ (164), behind just Arizona's Jordan Lawlar and ahead of Boston's Romany Anthony. Additionally, Ballesteros has the eighth lowest strikeout rate and 11th best slugging percentage among qualified Triple-A hitters. The 5-foot-8, 195-pound catcher faces questions about his defense, but his bat looks like it might play even if he slides to designated hitter. He is not yet on the 40-man roster, but could get the call any day based on his early-season dominance.