Ballesteros went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Yankees.

Ballesteros went deep in the 10th inning, but the Angels weren't able to get closer than a three-run deficit. The long ball was his first in the majors since May 3 when he was still with the Cubs, a span of 54 contests without a homer for the 22-year-old. He's hitting .207 with a .594 OPS, seven homers, 29 RBI, 22 runs scored, nine doubles and one stolen base over 85 contests between the Angels and the Cubs this year.