Hoerner (elbow) has not resumed throwing or hitting, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hoerner spoke at the Cubs' offseason fan event and disclosed that he dealt with the flexor tendon injury throughout the 2024 season. While the issue should be repaired heading into 2025, his status is unclear to begin the campaign. Hoerner will also have roughly 10 fewer days to recover because the Cubs will open the season in Japan on March 18 against the Dodgers before returning stateside to play at Arizona on March 27.