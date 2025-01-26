Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reported Sunday that Pressly is waiving his no-trade clause and will be traded from the Astros to the Cubs in exchange for Juan Bello.

The Astros will also be sending money to help cover some of Pressly's $14 million salary, and the Astros will receive a right-handed prospect in Bello in return, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. The trade is pending Pressly passing his physical, but the expectation is that the 36-year-old right-hander will be the Cubs' closer for the 2025 campaign. Bob Nightengale of USA Today relays that the move also opens the door for the Astros to bring Alex Bregman back. Pressly appeared in 59 regular-season games for Houston in 2024, registering 25 saves with a 3.49 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 58:18 K:BB across 56.2 innings.