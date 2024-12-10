Suzuki's agent, Joel Wolfe, said he was told Monday by Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer which teams have expressed trade interest in his client, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Suzuki has a full no-trade clause and Wolfe noted that "it's a small universe" when discussing the locations to which his client might approve a trade. Wolfe also said Suzuki does not want to be a full-time designated hitter, which is how he finished the season with the Cubs. Suzuki slashed .283/.366/.482 with 21 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 2024.